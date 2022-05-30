The Jumbo Floating Restaurant in Aberdeen. Photo: Shutterstock
Iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant may leave Hong Kong in weeks as operator warns 2-year closure has racked up bills

  • Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises says it will look for new home for restaurant outside city as it cannot afford maintenance costs to meet government’s requirements
  • Restaurant was to be given to an NGO group to operate as part of Ocean Park in bid to revitalise Southern district, but no takers have come forward

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 12:59am, 31 May, 2022

