Public housing project Queen’s Hill House in Fanling. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong could fall short of public housing supply targets by 8 per cent, a think tank estimates as it calls for transparency from government
- The government’s promise of backloaded supply just ‘wishful thinking’ and problem ‘may be more pessimistic’
- Report identified examples of ‘hidden delays’ in some projects, and called out officials’ reluctance to disclose details until requested
