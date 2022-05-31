Public housing project Queen’s Hill House in Fanling. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong could fall short of public housing supply targets by 8 per cent, a think tank estimates as it calls for transparency from government

  • The government’s promise of backloaded supply just ‘wishful thinking’ and problem ‘may be more pessimistic’
  • Report identified examples of ‘hidden delays’ in some projects, and called out officials’ reluctance to disclose details until requested

Edith Lin

Updated: 8:21pm, 31 May, 2022

