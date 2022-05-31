Hong Kong boy band Mirror. Photo: Facebook
‘I have been swearing since 10am’: fans of Hong Kong boy band Mirror left frustrated after struggling for hours to buy concert tickets
- Canto-pop group has gone with a real-name ticketing system for its coming concerts in July and August as a way to combat scalpers
- Some buyers say they could not click into purchase system on Urbtix site while webpage turned blank for others after they entered their particulars
