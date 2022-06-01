Jumbo Floating Restaurant’s kitchen barge capsized on Wednesday. Photo: Jelly Tse
More woes for Hong Kong’s struggling Jumbo Floating Restaurant as 30-metre kitchen barge capsizes
- Barge suddenly capsized in the early hours of Wednesday but no one was injured, according to company spokeswoman
- Lawmakers have called for the government to come up with survival plans for the restaurant, including to exempt it from paying relevant licence fees
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Jumbo Floating Restaurant’s kitchen barge capsized on Wednesday. Photo: Jelly Tse