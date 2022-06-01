Hong Kong philanthropist Anne Marden, who advocated for the rights of children and marginalised communities, has died at the age of 96. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong philanthropist Anne Marden, who advocated for rights of children and marginalised communities, dies aged 96

  • Marden was a pioneer in special needs education and served as director of Hong Kong Red Cross in early 1960s
  • ‘Mrs Marden dedicated her life to serving others and helped thousands of people with special needs to lead a dignified and meaningful life,’ city’s leader says

Annemarie Evans

Updated: 9:07pm, 1 Jun, 2022

Hong Kong philanthropist Anne Marden, who advocated for the rights of children and marginalised communities, has died at the age of 96. Photo: Felix Wong
