The Leisure and Cultural Services Department said the implementation of a new ticketing system had been affected by many “unpredictable factors”. Photo: Nora Tam
Online ticketing system that cost Hong Kong taxpayers HK$90 million delayed, leading to extra costs and continued frustration for residents
- Officials say timeline to implement new system was affected by ‘unpredictable factors’ including Covid-19 pandemic
- Another HK$8.7 million incurred in extending services of existing provider until November this year
