Hong Kong has not increased its minimum wage since 2019, with authorities citing the pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Time to raise Hong Kong’s minimum wage? Businesses cite pandemic-hit economy as reason for non-review, amid calls to raise hourly mark from HK$37.5 to HK$50

  • Statistics show some 14,300 workers in city, mostly in property management, retail and catering industries, only received base hourly pay in May and June of 2021
  • Scholar urges raising of mark to meet international standards, citing civil service pay increase and potential economic rebound

Harvey Kong
Updated: 1:00pm, 4 Jun, 2022

