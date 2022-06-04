Hong Kong has not increased its minimum wage since 2019, with authorities citing the pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
Time to raise Hong Kong’s minimum wage? Businesses cite pandemic-hit economy as reason for non-review, amid calls to raise hourly mark from HK$37.5 to HK$50
- Statistics show some 14,300 workers in city, mostly in property management, retail and catering industries, only received base hourly pay in May and June of 2021
- Scholar urges raising of mark to meet international standards, citing civil service pay increase and potential economic rebound
