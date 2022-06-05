A Thai food stall in Kowloon City Market. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Goodbye ‘Little Thailand’? Kowloon City’s Thai community in Hong Kong reflects on changes to way of life as redevelopment looms
- HK$15 billion redevelopment scheme by the Urban Renewal Authority will affect 1,600 households and 140 shops in the area
- Kowloon City is home to dozens of Thai restaurants and grocery stores frequented by Hongkongers seeking authentic cuisine
