A Thai food stall in Kowloon City Market. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A Thai food stall in Kowloon City Market. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Society

Goodbye ‘Little Thailand’? Kowloon City’s Thai community in Hong Kong reflects on changes to way of life as redevelopment looms

  • HK$15 billion redevelopment scheme by the Urban Renewal Authority will affect 1,600 households and 140 shops in the area
  • Kowloon City is home to dozens of Thai restaurants and grocery stores frequented by Hongkongers seeking authentic cuisine

Edith Lin

Updated: 7:30am, 5 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Thai food stall in Kowloon City Market. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A Thai food stall in Kowloon City Market. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE