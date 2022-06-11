More than 540,000 Hong Kong residents have been issued British National (Overseas) passports since 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
More than 540,000 Hongkongers issued BN(O) passports since 2019 with most approved after UK citizenship scheme unveiled
- Freedom of Information request to British government shows 541,873 BN(O) passports were approved for issue between 2019 and 2022, with 58 per cent granted in 2020
- Immigration consultants say BN(O) pathway scheme two years ago led to ‘enormous increase’ in applications for passports over past three years
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
More than 540,000 Hong Kong residents have been issued British National (Overseas) passports since 2019. Photo: Bloomberg