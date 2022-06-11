More than 540,000 Hong Kong residents have been issued British National (Overseas) passports since 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
More than 540,000 Hong Kong residents have been issued British National (Overseas) passports since 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Society

More than 540,000 Hongkongers issued BN(O) passports since 2019 with most approved after UK citizenship scheme unveiled

  • Freedom of Information request to British government shows 541,873 BN(O) passports were approved for issue between 2019 and 2022, with 58 per cent granted in 2020
  • Immigration consultants say BN(O) pathway scheme two years ago led to ‘enormous increase’ in applications for passports over past three years

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 8:30am, 11 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
More than 540,000 Hong Kong residents have been issued British National (Overseas) passports since 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
More than 540,000 Hong Kong residents have been issued British National (Overseas) passports since 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE