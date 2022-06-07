The construction industry is suffering from labour shortages. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Changes needed to Hong Kong public housing allocation policy to help cut waiting times for most needy, government advisers says

  • Housing Authority members express concern about average waiting time for 147,500 general applicants for rental flats
  • Because of shortage of public flats, authority could consider tightening policy, says chairwoman of subsidised housing committee

Edith Lin

Updated: 12:40am, 8 Jun, 2022

