Firefighters have found the body of a 52-year-old hiker who went missing after being swept away by flash flood while swimming in a stream in a Hong Kong country park amid a red rainstorm warning on Wednesday. Photo: RTHK
Body of missing Hong Kong hiker, 52, found a day after she was swept away while swimming in country park stream
- Rescuers found the body of Yeung Pik-ying trapped between rocks in Wang Chung Stream in Pat Sin Leng Country Park
- She had gone hiking with a partner amid worsening weather on Wednesday
