As China rose to become a global power, the central government offered more preferential policies to Hong Kong, and residents felt a burst of national pride when Beijing hosted the Olympics in 2008. Economically, the city was on track for strong growth with Chief Executive Donald Tsang Yam-kuen’s pledge of 10 mega infrastructure projects, but the global financial crisis hit and sapped the growing momentum. A rare consensus emerged between the executive branch and the opposition camp, as the legislature passed a constitutional reform package in 2010, the only one approved in the special administrative region’s history. A movement to preserve Queen’s Pier from demolition in 2007 sowed the seeds of activism and catapulted opposition activists to even greater public attention.