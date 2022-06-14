Hongkongers are living longer than ever before as the city’s life expectancy reaches 85.4 years. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hongkongers are living longer than ever before as the city’s life expectancy reaches 85.4 years. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Society

Explainer |
Hongkongers are living longer than ever, but experts flag health problems ahead

  • City’s developed economy, quality healthcare services help raise life expectancy to 85.4 years
  • Rise of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol a concern

Erika Na
Erika Na

Updated: 12:40pm, 14 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers are living longer than ever before as the city’s life expectancy reaches 85.4 years. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hongkongers are living longer than ever before as the city’s life expectancy reaches 85.4 years. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE