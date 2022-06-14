Hongkongers are living longer than ever before as the city’s life expectancy reaches 85.4 years. Photo: Dickson Lee
Explainer |
Hongkongers are living longer than ever, but experts flag health problems ahead
- City’s developed economy, quality healthcare services help raise life expectancy to 85.4 years
- Rise of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol a concern
