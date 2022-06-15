After more than 150 years of British rule, Hong Kong was handed back to China in 1997 and embarked on its first five years as a special administrative region full of enthusiasm despite uncertainties and proclamations by magazines that predicted its death. As the world watched the initial evolution of the first-ever political experiment of the governing principle of “one country, two systems”, hedge fund speculators had begun shorting currencies, and consequently the financial systems of countries in the region, sparking the Asian financial crisis in 1997. Hong Kong weathered the initial storm before speculators renewed their attack on the Hong Kong dollar, forcing the government to intervene to fend them off. But that success did not prevent property prices collapsing and job losses. In the five years, however, the city, under the leadership of Shanghai-born shipping tycoon Tung Chee-hwa, enjoyed a honeymoon period as it benefited from major infrastructural projects started during the final years of British colonial rule. The Hong Kong International Airport, for example, expanded the city’s aviation hub status rapidly, becoming the world’s busiest by cargo traffic in just 12 short years after opening in 1998. A number of mega projects proposed in the first government term had a profound impact on the local economy in later years. As the late paramount leader promised in the handover negotiations, Hong Kong after 1997 was still a place where the horse racing, the stock market and the dancing would continue.