King Yin Lei mansion on Stubbs Road in Mid-Levels, Central. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Society

Historic Hong Kong mansion handed over to pro-Beijing think tank to transform into healthy living centre

  • Tianda Institute selected from 18 applicants to revitalise King Yin Lei, with think tank to build new annex for tea studio and offer health-focused classes, seminars
  • Built in 1937, mansion is considered rare surviving example of Chinese Renaissance-style architecture, reflecting both Eastern and Western design in Hong Kong

Edith Lin

Updated: 1:04am, 15 Jun, 2022

