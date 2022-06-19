Chris Cheng with his son Matthew and foster parent Mrs Au Yeung. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Wheelchair-friendly places and foster homes: father’s love conquers life of hard knocks for this Hong Kong family
- Father of two Chris Cheng, 44, has muscular dystrophy and has to call on foster care to raise his sons, but still tries his best to remain a key part of their lives
- There are 954 foster families in Hong Kong, with an NGO saying demand for such services is ‘significant’
