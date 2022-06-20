Elderly people receiving government allowances set to get more money in September. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong government to give eligible elderly receiving allowances an extra HK$995 a month from September 1
- All eligible elderly single people with assets of no more than HK$374,000 and couples with no more than HK$568,000 will receive HK$3,915 a month
- Lawmakers and social workers welcome new allowances but wish that they could be implemented earlier
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Elderly people receiving government allowances set to get more money in September. Photo: Xiaomei Chen