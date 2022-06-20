Elderly people receiving government allowances set to get more money in September. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong government to give eligible elderly receiving allowances an extra HK$995 a month from September 1

  • All eligible elderly single people with assets of no more than HK$374,000 and couples with no more than HK$568,000 will receive HK$3,915 a month
  • Lawmakers and social workers welcome new allowances but wish that they could be implemented earlier

Fiona Sun
Updated: 10:02pm, 20 Jun, 2022

