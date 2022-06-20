The Jumbo Floating Restaurant leaving Hong Kong last week. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes in South China Sea after encountering adverse conditions

  • Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises says the vessel capsized as it was passing Paracel Islands in South China Sea during weekend
  • No crew members were injured, company is seeking more information from towing firm on incident

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 11:01pm, 20 Jun, 2022

