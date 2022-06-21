Leung Chun-ying and his wife Regina. Photo: SCMP
Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung says American Express apologised to wife Regina after suing her over allegedly unpaid HK$93,155 credit card bill

  • Leung Chun-ying says the incident is ‘unusual’ and he and his wife will continue to look into it
  • American Express International claimed Regina Leung had ‘refused, failed or otherwise neglected’ to settle an outstanding bill of HK$93,155 as of April 28

SCMP Reporter

Updated: 9:25am, 21 Jun, 2022

