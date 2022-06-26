Hong Kong boy group Mirror represents a new generation of Canto-pop stars, who are collaborative, address diverse themes, and speak to Hongkoners’ current social sentiments. Photo: Mirror.weare Instagram
The Canto-pop comeback: Hong Kong’s beloved brand of music returns with a bang
- Canto-pop’s once ‘hopeless’ outlook after age of Four Heavenly Kings is gone
- New fans are upbeat about diversity of themes in today’s songs
