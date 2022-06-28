Hong Kong’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Maritime authorities yet to announce Jumbo Floating Restaurant’s fate as Hong Kong expert says sinking it might not be possible

  • Maritime authorities look into what actions may be taken according to local and international rules
  • Owner may not be allowed to scuttle vessel because it would be difficult to ensure it sinks all the way to bottom of ocean, says expert

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 9:48pm, 28 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE