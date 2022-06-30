The Post invited 25 people to sum up how they would describe the city. Resilient When I was little, there was no television or internet and few had money. For nearly a century, I’ve lived through the second world war, two extreme civil unrests, Sars and now the Covid-19 pandemic. My word for Hong Kong is: resilient. Stay united, love and trust Hong Kong. Home is where the heart is. “Uncle” Ray Cordeiro , 97, radio DJ Enduring Hong Kong is an enduring torch! Because of the very strong vitality and creativity of Hong Kong people, everything can survive even amidst desperation. John Woo , film director Honeymoon years (1997-2002): a new Hong Kong in 25 photos Dynamic I don’t mean dynamic zero. Hong Kong has always had a reputation that attracts international and mainland business people to create a very dynamic environment. The strength of "one country, two systems" has provided confidence in our reputation and continues to allow Hong Kong to be a super connector between the East and the West. I look forward to the dynamic prosperity of the next 25 years. Allan Zeman, chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group Degrading Physically many things have changed in Hong Kong, with new buildings and transport. But discrimination and exclusion of migrant workers is still happening. We are not treated as part of the society, especially during the pandemic. Dolores Balladares, Filipino domestic helper working in Hong Kong since 1995 Perseverance Hong Kong has navigated various global crises and the people in Hong Kong always thrive under the toughest challenges. Our perseverance is one of the unique DNA we have that leads our way through any unprecedented moments. Steven Lam, co-founder and CEO of GoGoX Miraculous Hong Kong is a place full of opportunities. There is a chance of success in every industry. As long as you work hard and do not give up, miracles will happen to you at any time! Samuel Lau Sung-wai , a butcher who shot to fame for his resemblance to Anson Kong, a member of the boyband Mirror Trapped It is sad to find that more people are getting trapped in poverty and inadequate housing in Hong Kong in the past 25 years. And the Hong Kong government did not allocate enough resources to reduce the problem. The gap between the rich and the poor is getting bigger. Sze Lai-shan, deputy director of Society for Community Organisation Resilient Hong Kong as an international city has gone through some milestone moments and also some challenging times in the last 25 years. When faced with challenges, it has always remained resolute and has rebounded with strength. This resilience truly shows the Hong Kong spirit of our people. Fred Ma si-hang, former chairman of MTR Corporation and former Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Unique My word to define Hong Kong is "unique". It was the only city in the world enjoying all the freedoms of an open society under the rule of law. Today, it is the only city that has had its freedoms taken away by a neo-totalitarian state in breach of an international treaty. I hope it can be unique in a better way in the future. Chris Patten, former Hong Kong governor Enigma A mainland official once described Hong Kong as a book that is difficult to understand. This enigmatic character is the product of an inimitable mixture of East and West, things good and not so good – like tea stains in a Zisha teapot. You cannot define it. You just know it when you are part of it. Paul Shieh Wing-tai SC, former chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association (2013-2015) Vibrant Hong Kong is a vibrant city. It is an exciting, bustling, and culturally diverse city filled with optimistic and industrious achievers with lofty aspirations. It is also a place where you can experience the lush greenery of nature by day and the gleaming skyline at night. Siobhan Haughey, swimmer and two-time Olympic silver medallist Resilient Hong Kong has experienced many challenges over the years, yet it can recover quickly from whatever the problem is. Hong Kong people are resilient to all changes and always find a way out. Every crisis just brings Hong Kong to new heights. Alice Mak Mei-kuen , ex-lawmaker and former vice-president of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions Extraordinary As the industry grows and flourishes throughout the 25 years after the handover of Hong Kong back to China, there is a superlative word for HKSAR's 25th anniversary and for Hong Kong's entertainment industry: extraordinary. Extraordinary Past, Extraordinary Future. Eric Tsang Chi-wai, TVB general manager (content operations) Rewound Hong Kong is rewound, because we love to rewind to the past, like a tape recorder. We recall the good old days that we have or have not lived: grown-ups are reminiscing about the freedom we once had, while youngsters are listening to the songs of Canto-pop stars who died before they were born, trying to make sense of what this city looked like. Unsure of what the future holds, the past "glory" is the only concrete thing we can cling to. Brian Wong Siu-hung, member of land concern group Liber Research Community Blessed Over the last 25 years, Hong Kong has experienced a lot of ups and downs. Those unprecedented incidents didn't beat us. Hong Kong people bounced back even stronger, better and cleverer every time. We all feel blessed under the care of our mother country. Ray Chui Man-wai, chairman of restaurant group Kam Kee Holdings Dynamic The lion rock spirit, the never-say-never motto, we are a city that just never knows when to give up. From Sars, financial downturns, social unrest, Covid-19 and more, whenever we get knocked down, we always somehow pick ourselves up and get going again. This unique quality of perseverance and endeavour is ingrained in our values. Jeffrey Andrews, ethnic minority social worker at Christian Action Pain Hongkongers have lost faith in the government due to the social unrest and the ongoing ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic. I don't know when this wound can be healed. But what is more important is for the government to reform its bureaucracy. Chau Kwok-keung, cab driver and chairman of the Hong Kong Taxi and Public Light Bus Association Resilient Hong Kong has demonstrated her "resilient" characteristic in the last 170 years despite many downs and ups. People do come and go but many have never forgotten how Hong Kong has sheltered, nurtured and fascinated them. Hong Kong will prevail over the coming challenges of geopolitical changes, infectious disease outbreaks and global warming. Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, University of Hong Kong microbiologist Welfare In my past 22 years, I have found Hong Kong to be a caring and supportive state during difficult times. From Sars to Covid-19, it has provided its residents with consumption vouchers, financial support to businesses, and free medical facilities. I consider Hong Kong a land of opportunities with freedom of practice and diversity of religions and cultures. Mufti Muhammad Arshad, Chief Imam of Hong Kong Transformation As a Hongkonger born in the '60s, I have deeply experienced Hong Kong's era of transformation in various iterations these 25 years. Some things we cannot change, but we aspire to persevere while constantly adapting, much like a chrysalis, which also reflects the spirit and strength of transgender people. Joanne Leung Wing-yan, chairperson and founder of Transgender Resource Centre Change Everything can change. Black can turn white. Priceless freedom becomes a luxury. Sino-British Agreement becomes a historical document. Fifty years unchanged is just a dream. Absurdity becomes normality. Truthful words are dangerous goods. Jimmy Pang Chi-ming, publisher Resilient This is what Hong Kong is famous for. For decades, Hong Kong has had a roller coaster ride, with tremendous upside and downs. The people's toughness, pragmatism and wisdom have helped the city survive. In the difficult days ahead, Hong Kong will need all the resilience in the world to keep the city afloat. Emily Lau Wai-hing , former chairwoman of the Democratic Party, lawmaker from 1991 to 2016 Struggling Hong Kong people are facing increasing pressure from the government and I think the city has already lost its glamour. But there are still people in Hong Kong who strive to preserve what they cherish. Woo Yat-wa, 21, final-year journalism student at Chinese University Great I'm glad to see the new chief executive's governing ideas, which highlighted the key housing and financial issues, and taking care of the other aspects. On education, areas that need to be covered are covered. Therefore, I believe tomorrow will be a better day for Hong Kong. Tang Fei, legislative councillor and secondary school principal Harmony Like the symbol mentioned in the divination text Book of Changes , harmony refers to heaven and earth meeting in the middle, reflecting peace and stability. This should be the way of living for all things. The intersection of yin and yang and the communication between state and people requires time to integrate and patience to adjust. Mak Ling-ling, fortune teller