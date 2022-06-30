Hong Kong’s classic car owners and businesses have cried foul over new rules that they say will cripple the industry. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s classic car owners and businesses have cried foul over new rules that they say will cripple the industry. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong U-turns on tightening pollution rules for classic cars, keeping exemptions for vehicles aged 30 years or more

  • Environmental Protection Department says it has considered views from stakeholders that industry and enthusiasts’ lifestyle will be crippled
  • Members from community welcome changes, but some collectors of Japanese cars, which may not fall into age category for exemption, still unhappy

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 9:07am, 30 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s classic car owners and businesses have cried foul over new rules that they say will cripple the industry. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s classic car owners and businesses have cried foul over new rules that they say will cripple the industry. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE