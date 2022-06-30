Hong Kong’s classic car owners and businesses have cried foul over new rules that they say will cripple the industry. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong U-turns on tightening pollution rules for classic cars, keeping exemptions for vehicles aged 30 years or more
- Environmental Protection Department says it has considered views from stakeholders that industry and enthusiasts’ lifestyle will be crippled
- Members from community welcome changes, but some collectors of Japanese cars, which may not fall into age category for exemption, still unhappy
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hong Kong’s classic car owners and businesses have cried foul over new rules that they say will cripple the industry. Photo: Jonathan Wong