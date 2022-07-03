Thousands of art enthusiasts thronged the newly opened Hong Kong Palace Museum on Sunday for a glimpse of some 900 precious relics and national treasures on loan from Beijing. The highly anticipated grand opening of the museum was initially set for a day after the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s July 1 return to Chinese rule, but postponed as Typhoon Chaba battered the city on Saturday and triggered a No 8 warning signal. A lion dance performance on Sunday at 8.50am at a platform to the museum’s main entrance marked its 9am launch, with more than 100 visitors already in line to enter the venue. Many enthusiasts arrived as early as 8am. The first in the queue was Rheneas Choi, 25, who works in information technology. Choi said he left his Mong Kok home at about 7am, as he could not wait to see the relics on display. “I have waited for the opening of the museum since its construction started. I’m so excited to be able to finally take a look at these national treasures.” He said he could not travel to the Beijing Palace Museum during the Covid-19 pandemic, so he scrambled for a day ticket for the Hong Kong version as soon as bookings opened to the public. “This is a rare opportunity with the central government loaning such artefacts to us,” he said, adding he was particularly interested in paintings and ceramics. Officials, including newly appointed Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung, museum board chairman Bernard Chan and director Louis Ng Chi-wa were on site to welcome the first batch of visitors. Yeung said the new museum provided opportunities for Hong Kong residents to appreciate the precious national artefacts from Beijing and learn about Chinese culture without having to travel to the Chinese capital. “We hope to encourage more Hongkongers to visit the museum to better learn about Chinese culture and cultivate a sense of identity,” he said. “I believe that in the future, the Hong Kong Palace Museum can show that under ‘one country, two systems’, Hong Kong can make use of its cultural advantages to better tell Chinese stories and become a milestone for arts and cultural exchanges between China and the rest of the world,” Yeung added. Hong Kong Palace Museum to act as ‘window for promoting Chinese culture’ He said the museum could also become a magnet for foreign and mainland visitors, driving local tourism. The museum, the city’s latest arts and cultural landmark located in the West Kowloon Cultural District, features nine galleries spanning 13,000 square metres of space across five floors. Among its collection are ink paintings, calligraphy, ceramics and other relics dating as far back as the 10th century.