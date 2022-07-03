Ni Kuang, one of Hong Kong’s most prominent novelists, has died at age 87. Ni’s death was confirmed by Tenky Tin Kai-man, actor and spokesman of the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers, who added the author died at his home in Hong Kong at 1pm on Sunday. Ni’s death was first revealed by author Sun Sai-shing, who learned the news from a close friend of Ni. Responding to an inquiry from the Post , Sun said: “I do not want to further comment on it. I am just very sad about his passing. “I only think that such a great author who was filled with conscience and wisdom has passed away. There may not be authors like him in Hong Kong any more.” Ni was a celebrated science fiction and wuxia novelist. He wrote some of the most beloved Chinese novels of the past 60 years, including more than 140 belonging to the Wisely Series , which was first published in 1963. The series concerns a man named Wisely who embarks on numerous adventures around the world, in outer space and even the future, encountering strange creatures and aliens. The stories have been adapted into movies, TV series, radio dramas and comics.