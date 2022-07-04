Another crewman from a ship that broke in half at the centre of Typhoon Chaba was saved on Monday as the rescue mission entered its third day. The man, the fourth to be saved after engineering vessel “Fujing001” was wrecked, was said to be in stable condition by national broadcaster CCTV, but 26 of the vessel’s 30-strong crew are still missing as mainland Chinese authorities called for an investigation into the lack of preparation for typhoons. “A crew member of ‘Fujing001’ was rescued in the early morning of Monday and his vital signs remained stable. The search is still ongoing,” the broadcaster said. Pilot Li Ka-wing, who took part in the operation, said the search perimeter had been extended to the northeast of the scene of the sinking. He explained a computer system was used to determine the search perimeter, but admitted calculations were difficult because of the ever-changing wind direction. Li also pointed out that a wind farm was close to the scene, which heightened the difficulties of approaching the vessel. “As our navigation system did not include the vessel’s location, we had no way of knowing how big the wind farm was and how tall the obstacles were,” he said. “We had to slow down … We realised the wind turbines were 800 feet tall … We were flying through clouds and had to rely on radar to detect the obstacles before arriving at the scene.” The team, which had been coordinating with mainland authorities, had dispatched four fixed-wing aircraft, six helicopters and 36 rescuers to the scene by Sunday. “I have never seen such a large-scale operation with so many helicopters,” Li said. “When I left the scene, another helicopter would take over. When I was midway, the third one was already on its way. When I arrived at headquarters, I had to go again after a refuel.” He added that the headwind was so strong that it increased travelling time and fuel consumption, leaving only 25 to 30 minutes for rescue operations at the scene. “At this moment, we are still dispatching helicopters to the scene. As frontline rescuers, we will not give up any chances, Li told a radio show on Monday. “It is not unprecedented that there are still survivors after such a long period of time. “We will try our best and use all the resources we have to search for the remaining survivors.” The news came a day after the mainland authorities slammed the lack of preparation for typhoons and demanded an investigation into the cause of the disaster, which happened 300km southwest of Hong Kong on Saturday. The mainland-registered ship broke up after it was battered by 10-metre high waves and strong winds at the centre of typhoon Chaba, which swept across the city on Saturday and triggered the first No 8 warning signal of the year. A joint rescue operation by Hong Kong’s Government Flying Service and Nanhai Rescue Bureau under the mainland’s Ministry of Transport was launched after the “Fujing001” hit problems. Three crew members who held onto the rails of the stricken vessel were plucked to safety by a search and rescue helicopter from Hong Kong. Hong Kong cancels all typhoon warning signals as Chaba weakens The Ministry of Emergency Management on the mainland said on Sunday that the accident had exposed “the weak links in typhoon safety management”. The ministry added that “lessons should be learned from the accident. Vessels should return to the port and people should be back on the shore” during typhoons to minimise the risk of similar disasters. Officials said: “A timely investigation should be carried out to identify the problems and those responsible should be held accountable according to the law and regulations.” Mainland authorities previously said the ship was wrecked because its anchor chain had snapped. Louis Szeto Ka-sing, a former chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Engineers’ mechanical, marine, naval architecture and chemical division, said he believed the strong wind and currents stretched the chain to breaking point, while the boat’s engine might have overheated and stopped working. “As the wind and waves were against the ship, the anchor chain would be pulled tighter and tighter. If the main engine was able to push the ship forward against the wind, the chain would not have snapped,” he said. “With the ship thrown up by huge waves, the main engine might not have been able to suck up water for cooling and it might have stalled.” Szeto added that the vessel type commonly had more than 10 ballast tanks, which were filled with water for balance. “With huge waves, the ship would be thrown around like a seesaw and its middle part would be subject to great force,” he noted.