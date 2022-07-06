The organiser of Asia’s largest annual book fair in Hong Kong has dismissed suggestions of censorship despite some publishers being banned from this year’s event. The Trade Development Council said the Hong Kong Book Fair had been established for more than 30 years and there were clear guidelines for exhibitors. The council has rejected applications from some publishers to take part in this year’s book fair, with the event among a string of activities celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule. “As far as the book fair is concerned, we do not censor books in advance,” Sophia Chong, deputy executive director of the council, said on Wednesday. “In organising any exhibitions or events, there is a possibility that not all the applications will be accepted, so we do not comment on individual cases of applications. “We would like our exhibitors to observe our guidelines as well as the law in Hong Kong, so that they can be at ease displaying their exhibits at the book fair,” she said. Publishers Hillway Culture and One of a Kind previously said they were notified by the council that their applications to join the book fair had been rejected without reason. Both publishers had taken part in the book fair in previous years. The founder of Hillway Culture, political activist Raymond Yeung Tsz-chun, was arrested and charged in April with allegedly taking part in illegal assemblies during the 2019 social unrest. One of a Kind has published books about the city’s 2019 social unrest and Occupy Central, a large-scale civil disobedience movement in 2014. Hong Kong Book Fair on July 20, some publishers banned ‘with no reason’ “Publications can be displayed at the book fair as long as they are lawful and classified as Class I articles under the Control of Obscene and Indecent Articles Ordinance,” Chong said. According to the ordinance, articles that are neither obscene nor indecent will be considered Class I articles. Chong said exhibits that fulfilled these guidelines would be welcomed at the book fair. The event will be held from July 20 to 26, together with other two fairs, Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks, at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. More than 700 exhibitors will showcase their products at the three fairs. The council has organised more than 600 seminars and cultural activities, including both online and in-person talks. Food critic Chua Lam, screenwriter Candace Chong Mui-ngam and retired athlete So Wa-wai will host seminars at the book fair. Chong said the opening of the Exhibition Centre MTR station could attract people to visit the book fair. “I think this is a very good opportunity for residents living in the New Territories or Kowloon to make use of this new line to come to the Exhibition Centre,” she said. About 830,000 people visited the book fair last year, Chong said, adding that residents were “very supportive, and we are very grateful for that”. Regarding the increase of Covid-19 cases in the city, Chong said the council would keep monitoring the development of the pandemic. “The situation is a bit different from the last two years as most of the residents are already vaccinated, so I believe our ability in resisting the virus is now higher. So far we can’t see any big changes that will affect the book fair,” she said. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic situation and social-distancing rules at the time.