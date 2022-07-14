Concern groups say elderly residents will struggle to navigate a new health code system to be introduced as part of an upgrade to the “Leave Home Safe” app. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Concern groups say elderly residents will struggle to navigate a new health code system to be introduced as part of an upgrade to the “Leave Home Safe” app. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Poor, digitally illiterate elderly Hongkongers to face difficulties using new health code system for identifying coronavirus cases: concern groups

  • Concern groups say elderly residents will struggle to navigate new dual-colour coded system to be introduced as upgrade to ‘Leave Home Safe’ app
  • Many older residents do not own smartphones, according to Sze Lai-shan, deputy director of the Society for Community Organisation

Jess Ma and Fiona Sun

Updated: 12:57pm, 14 Jul, 2022

