Concern groups say elderly residents will struggle to navigate a new health code system to be introduced as part of an upgrade to the “Leave Home Safe” app. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Poor, digitally illiterate elderly Hongkongers to face difficulties using new health code system for identifying coronavirus cases: concern groups
- Concern groups say elderly residents will struggle to navigate new dual-colour coded system to be introduced as upgrade to ‘Leave Home Safe’ app
- Many older residents do not own smartphones, according to Sze Lai-shan, deputy director of the Society for Community Organisation
Concern groups say elderly residents will struggle to navigate a new health code system to be introduced as part of an upgrade to the “Leave Home Safe” app. Photo: K. Y. Cheng