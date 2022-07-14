Working two part-time jobs between attending classes, caring for his mother and helping with housework, David Wong, 22, often found himself exhausted. He said he was doing all he could to chase his dream of becoming a registered traditional Chinese medicine practitioner and breaking out of poverty. “I hope that through my hard work, I will be able to provide a good life for my mum and myself,” said the Year Two student at the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong. What left him feeling disheartened, however, was realising that despite his best efforts, a better life might remain beyond his reach. “I have a huge debt of tuition to repay, and I may never be able to afford a home,” he said, estimating that his tuition debt would be about HK$150,000. Experts have noted that poor young Hongkongers struggle to escape their circumstances and no matter how hard they work, many may stay stuck in an unending loop of intergenerational poverty. International studies in various societies have found that poverty can persist in families from one generation to the next for a variety of reasons. To tackle poverty, the Hong Kong government must learn from Beijing In Hong Kong, experts pointed out that those born poor faced difficulties on all fronts, from living in tiny subdivided spaces to lacking resources for education, sports and leisure pursuits, and being burdened with housework. Like Wong, even those who made it to tertiary institutions faced graduating with a huge debt that would take years to pay off. The issue of intergenerational poverty was deep-seated and worsening, said experts, who hoped Hong Kong’s new leader John Lee Ka-chiu would deliver on his pledge to do more to help the city’s poor. They said poor families lacked the resources to do more for their children because of the widening income disparity and soaring cost of living, especially skyrocketing home prices and rents, and the government’s limited help schemes. Although education remained critical, a university degree was no longer the ticket to a good life because there were now many more graduates going after limited well-paying jobs. Hong Kong poverty rate hits 12-year high in 2020, government figures show According to the Hong Kong Poverty Situation Report 2020 released last November, 1.65 million people – almost one in four of the population – lived below the poverty line, set at half the median monthly household income. There were 274,900 poor children in 2020, which meant a poverty rate of 27 per cent, the highest since records began in 2009. A survey of 201 poor children and teenagers by local NGO Society for Community Organisation (SoCO) found that more than four in five had to do housework or look after family members, which they said affected their health and studying. Another SoCO survey of 164 poor parents with children aged three to six found that many children found it hard to study at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, with no computer, access to the internet, or a good studying environment. “Children of poor households lose at the starting point on all fronts,” said Nelson Chow Wing-sun, an emeritus professor of the department of social work and social administration of the University of Hong Kong (HKU). “They have poor upwards mobility. It is very likely that they will end up being manual workers if that’s what their parents are.” Will children’s hard work pay off? Despite the odds, Wong has kept his sights on a better life. He and his 50-year-old divorced mother live in a 240 sq ft public rental housing flat in Cheung Sha Wan. His mother has rheumatoid arthritis and is unable to work, so they rely on the government’s Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) scheme, receiving monthly allowances of about HK$4,000. “Born into a poor family, I have known well that I have to work hard to change my life,” said Wong, a student of Chinese medicinal pharmacy. He recalled the times when he could not afford tutorial classes, borrowed to go on his school’s overseas trips, and felt bad when he could not join his friends eating out. For more than a year, he has been earning HK$3,000 to HK$4,000 a month tutoring primary school students three nights a week. Recently, he began working three days a week as a dispenser at a traditional Chinese medicine clinic, at HK$75 an hour. Working part-time and caring for his mother meant he often had to stay up late to complete his assignments. “I feel so exhausted, but I have no other option,” he said. Mother of two Chen Ying, 37, said she was sometimes overwhelmed by her family’s circumstances and the effect on her daughters. “I’m worried that they may not be able to get out of the poor conditions we are stuck in now,” she said. Chen, her husband, 47, and daughters Cindy, eight, and Candy, five, squeeze into a tiny 160 sq ft subdivided unit in Tsuen Wan, paying HK$6,400 a month. She works as a part-time cleaner and dishwasher at a restaurant, while her husband works part-time removing home renovation waste. Together, they brought in about HK$20,000 a month before the pandemic hit and they had no work. For about two years, the couple borrowed from relatives and friends to get by, turning to food banks for help too. ‘I would rather be dead’: online classes are changing children’s brains When schools closed and children had to attend online classes from home, her girls used donated computers. The family could only afford the cheapest internet service, which was slow and unstable. The poor environment affected Cindy’s performance, Chen said. The Primary Three pupil’s grades in English plunged from above 90 per cent to under 30 per cent, leaving the girl demoralised. Yet, Chen’s only hope was that her girls would do well enough in school to go to university. “I hope my daughters will not lead a tough life like me,” she said. ‘Having a degree is no longer enough’ Peace Wong Wo-ping, chief officer of policy research and advocacy of the Hong Kong Council of Social Service, a federation of non-government social service agencies, said the socio-economic status of parents affected their children’s education attainment and, subsequently, their job prospects. He pointed to his organisation’s data for 2016, which showed that 85.5 per cent of young adults whose parents earned HK$80,000 or more a month entered university, whereas only 36.6 per cent of those whose parents earned less than HK$15,000 a month made it to university. Meanwhile, more than two in five of those with a university degree earned HK$20,000 and more a month, compared to only about one in 10 of those without a university degree. About one in five of those who did not go to university earned less than HK$10,000 a month. HKU’s Chow said the city’s widening income disparity contributed to the worsening intergenerational poverty, leaving poor households with no extra money for the development of their children. Statistics showed that last year, the top 10 per cent of households earned a median monthly household income of HK$120,800, 40 times more than the bottom 10 per cent who earned HK$3,000. Wealth gap between Hong Kong’s crazy rich, miserably poor widens since 1997 Chow said poor children were often found with poorer language skills, especially English, because of the low education levels of their parents, which affected their chances of entering top schools and universities. They also had limited social exposure and social networks, poor self-image and lacked self-confidence. “Unlike their well-off peers who were more confident about their chances of going to university and becoming professionals like doctors and lawyers, children of low-income families did not have strong aspirations,” he said. Dr Xu Duoduo, an assistant professor of sociology at HKU, said: “Attending university is still necessary to break out of poverty, but it has become increasingly insufficient.” She said Hong Kong’s expansion of higher education had enabled more young people to go to university and have better jobs than their parents. But the sharp increase in graduates, and what she referred to as “degree inflation”, meant there were insufficient high-end jobs like professional and managerial positions to keep pace with the number of graduates being produced in the city. Statistics show the average monthly income of full-time employees aged 20 to 24 with a bachelor’s degree fell from HK$19,400 in 1994 to HK$18,000 in 2019. Over that period, Hong Kong has become a much more costly city to live in. China’s wealth inequality has worsened in pandemic, Oxfam finds Terry Leung Ming-fung, assistant research and advocacy manager of Oxfam Hong Kong, an NGO dedicated to fighting poverty, said soaring living expenses, especially home prices and rents, made it harder for poor young people to break out of poverty. He said many could never afford a home on their income. Unlike their well-heeled peers who received help from their parents to buy a home or pay the mortgage, they had to spend a large chunk of their earnings on rent, with no extra resources to improve their quality of life or further their education. “The upwards mobility among young people has never kept up with the rise in living expenses,” he said. Calls for more early help schemes that pay off The experts agreed that Hong Kong needed to do more for poor young people, from as early as possible. Government intervention measures, including education benefits, allowances and affordable public housing, helped lift 189,000 children out of poverty in 2020, reducing the number of poor children to 85,900. Addressing intergenerational poverty in particular, the Child Development Fund began in 2008 and supports projects operated by NGOs and schools to help underprivileged children. A total of 220 projects have been funded since 2017, when former city leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor took office, benefiting more than 17,000 children and youths. Experts and social workers said the measures helped, but were limited in their reach and effectiveness. They welcomed new leader John Lee’s promise in his election manifesto to tackle intergenerational poverty. He said his visits to poor families gave him the idea for a pilot scheme, through which the government would work with NGOs and private companies to provide training and mentorship opportunities to 1,000 secondary school students living in subdivided units. New Hong Kong leader to set up 4 task forces to tackle key livelihood issues A new task force he set up to tackle intergenerational poverty held its first meeting on Tuesday and revealed that the first round of the scheme would recruit 2,000 junior secondary school students, who would be paired with a volunteer mentor. Each student would receive HK$5,000 at the start of the scheme, and again at the end. Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki, who chaired the meeting, said the scheme would be monitored for its effectiveness and reviewed after a year. There could be improvements to it before the next round, aimed at “carrying on targeted work against intergenerational poverty in an in-depth and systematic manner”. Experts called it a “good gesture” by the new administration to make the issue a priority, but said more had to be done because there were hundreds of thousands of poor children. “This is a starting point. At least the government is prepared to do something to break the cycle of poverty,” said HKU’s Chow. He suggested expanding the scheme to cover all students from subdivided units if it proved effective after a year, and including all poor children to help them broaden their social exposure and improve their self-image. SoCO’s deputy director Sze Lai-shan, a non-official member of the Commission on Poverty, said Lee’s idea was similar to the Child Development Fund, and called for both to lower the age threshold to benefit more children, increase financial assistance to them, and require mentors to commit more time with children. Trade unions group wants Hong Kong to appoint new poverty chief She also urged the authorities to increase education benefits and financial assistance for poor youngsters, such as including postsecondary students in the CSSA and Working Family Allowance schemes. On the education front, social welfare lawmaker Tik Chi-yuen criticised the Direct Subsidy Scheme, introduced in 1991 to give some schools more flexibility in deciding their curriculum, fees and entrance requirements. He said the result was that poor students could not afford the high fees at these schools, which included many of the city’s top ones. He said these schools should offer more free or subsidised places for poor students, who should make up to at least 20 per cent of the enrolment. With a new administration in charge, he also felt the authorities should review the existing poverty alleviation measures and draw up clear targets to beat poverty. “All the measures should be aimed at creating an environment where younger generations are able to escape poverty through their hard work, no matter the circumstances of their parents,” he said.