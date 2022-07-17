People can use documents such as utility bills and hospital visit records to prove residency in Hong Kong to qualify for the government’s latest pandemic handout of HK$5,000 (US$637), the financial chief has said, after the initial rejection of nearly a quarter of a million applicants sparked an outcry. Writing on his blog on Sunday, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said applicants could now use bank or tax returns statements, salary payment slips, rental tenancies, phone bills, utility bills as well as hospital consultation records as proof of residency. Those who could not provide the documents could also state their reasons in their appeals, and authorities would consider the applicant’s actual situation at their discretion, he said. “We deal with it in a relaxed manner and as conveniently as possible for the public,” Chan said. “If residents are now living in Hong Kong, they only need to provide simple proof to be qualified for the consumption voucher.” The government is expected to hand out the second tranche of consumption vouchers on August 7 to about 6.3 million eligible residents, plus about 300,000 people eligible for residency, such as people with specialist qualifications, entrepreneurs and students. But people with plans to migrate are disqualified. About 240,000 people were ruled ineligible for the latest round of e-vouchers because they were considered as having “permanently left Hong Kong” after they had applied to withdraw their Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) contributions. Crowds flooded a consumption voucher service centre in Mong Kok on Friday to appeal against the ruling. “Quite a number of those people should have emigrated overseas. Allowing them to get the vouchers would cost the government hundreds of millions of public funds,” he said, while revealing about 30,000 applicants had made an appeal by Saturday evening. Hong Kong utility bill may be enough to appeal rejection for HK$5,000 handout Confirming an earlier Post report, Chan said those who hoped to appeal under the simplified process could download the form via the consumption voucher website and file applications by email, mail or personally hand them to eight centres within 14 days. The financial secretary added that he understood there were voices urging the government to confirm whether those who withdrew their MPF contributions early were living in the city before rejecting their applications, but argued authorities faced restrictions in examining residents’ personal information protected by various laws. “We will continue considering different opinions in society, and take lessons from the experience of issuing the consumption voucher this time,” he said.