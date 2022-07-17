Late director Benny Chan’s last film Raging Fire was honoured at the Hong Kong Film Awards on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Late director Benny Chan feted as Hong Kong Film Awards return to full glory
- Chan wins two biggest awards of night, receiving both best director and best film for his final feature Raging Fire
- Actor Andy Lau helps pay tribute to late director, reads acceptance speech prepared by Chan’s wife
Late director Benny Chan’s last film Raging Fire was honoured at the Hong Kong Film Awards on Sunday. Photo: Reuters