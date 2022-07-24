The “13 Streets” is an area with hundreds of old and dilapidated buildings across 13 parallel streets in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s Urban Renewal Authority looks into feasibility of redeveloping 2 old areas in Kowloon City, cites planning challenges
- Two areas in To Kwa Wan, known as ‘13 Streets’ and ‘5 Streets’, under consideration for redevelopment
- URA managing director Wai Chi-sing cites restructuring and replanning challenges in both areas, with additional safety measures needed due to nearby town gas plant
The “13 Streets” is an area with hundreds of old and dilapidated buildings across 13 parallel streets in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Martin Chan