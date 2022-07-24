The “13 Streets” is an area with hundreds of old and dilapidated buildings across 13 parallel streets in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Martin Chan
The “13 Streets” is an area with hundreds of old and dilapidated buildings across 13 parallel streets in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s Urban Renewal Authority looks into feasibility of redeveloping 2 old areas in Kowloon City, cites planning challenges

  • Two areas in To Kwa Wan, known as ‘13 Streets’ and ‘5 Streets’, under consideration for redevelopment
  • URA managing director Wai Chi-sing cites restructuring and replanning challenges in both areas, with additional safety measures needed due to nearby town gas plant

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 9:21pm, 24 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The “13 Streets” is an area with hundreds of old and dilapidated buildings across 13 parallel streets in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Martin Chan
The “13 Streets” is an area with hundreds of old and dilapidated buildings across 13 parallel streets in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE