The first English volume in an extensive chronicle covering Hong Kong’s 7,000-year history was launched on Wednesday, with the publisher planning to make its digital database available to 20,000 international organisations. The Hong Kong Chronicles, a project by think tank Our Hong Kong Foundation, a body founded by former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa, aims to produce both Chinese and English accounts covering various topics over the course of the city’s history. The first Chinese volume of the series was first published in December 2020 by the Hong Kong Chronicles Institute. On Wednesday, 41 consuls general and representatives from 13 foreign business chambers attended an event at Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s official residence to mark the launch of the first instalment in the 54-volume English version of the series, which will comprise 68 books and about 25 million words. “It is a direct and faithful translation of the Chinese volume. The publication of this first volume in English is a fresh opportunity to tell the success story of Hong Kong,” Lee said. Lee and the institute’s executive committee chairman, Bernard Chan, also paid tribute to the city’s first chief executive for his role in the project. “The wonderful story of Hong Kong Chronicles begins with the wise people behind it. It begins, of course, with Our Hong Kong Foundation, led by Mr Tung Chee-hwa, the first chief executive of the Hong Kong SAR,” Lee said. Chan echoed the city leader’s remarks, saying the “truly ambitious project” would not have been possible without Tung’s vision. The first English volume by the institute, which lists Lee and Beijing’s liaison office director Luo Huining as honorary patrons, provides an overview and chronology of the project. Future instalments will cover topics such as Hong Kong’s environment, geography, culture and politics. “It is a reliable database for all,” said historian Elizabeth Sinn Yuk-yee, an honorary professor at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), who chairs the chronicle’s translation committee. “It was a truly visionary decision to publish an English edition of Hong Kong Chronicles.” The biggest challenge for the project was translating its Chinese accounts of older historical periods into English, she said, such as faithfully recreating official names and titles. “We went through vigorous debates to look for the best translation, and eventually came up with a glossary list for standardisation,” the historian said. The translation committee also includes Professor Jane Lai Chui-chun of Baptist University, HKU’s Professor Veronica Pearson and Dr Song Geng, as well as the Post ’s editor-in-chief, Tammy Tam. The institute also made a digital version of the first English volume available on its website, with plans to share the material with more than 20,000 international organisations. Liu Guangyuan, the commissioner of mainland China’s foreign ministry office in Hong Kong, said the newly released volume described the city’s “unique charm” as a meeting point for various cultures. He added that the project showed the city’s “inseparable bond between Hong Kong and its motherland”. “Even during Hong Kong’s separation period from the motherland, the kinship between the Hong Kong compatriots and other people in the motherland carried forward,” he said. Hong Kong’s John Lee promises more aggressive approach to countering city’s critics The title launch came after Lee told the Post in an exclusive interview last month that he would adopt a more aggressive approach to parrying “fearmongering and badmouthing” by critics. In early July, Lee also said at a Legislative Council meeting that the measures would include sending officials overseas to promote Hong Kong’s advantages and ramp up publicity for the city in foreign countries. On Wednesday, the Hong Kong Chronicles Institute said it would use “rigorous methodology, objective data and detailed information” to tell the city’s broader story as well as promote historical and cultural exchanges between the mainland and foreign countries. Professor Lau Chi-pang of Lingnan University, the chief editor of the first English and Chinese volumes, said he hoped the book series would become an authoritative database and a primary source for the general public. Sam Lam Nai-yan, the institute’s president, said the theme of this year’s publication was telling a better story for Hong Kong, while next year’s English volume would focus on “nature, the beautiful side of the city”. The institute president also said he expected the Chinese volume on Hong Kong’s political history, which will be published in 2026, would be a challenge in terms of presenting information fairly. The volume’s main editors include Rita Fan Hsu Lai-tai, the city’s former sole representative to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, Basic Law Committee vice-chairwoman Maria Tam Wai-chu, as well as fellow committee member and HKU professor Albert Chen Hung-yee. Lau said the future title would focus on the facts and how various media organisations had covered political events, but did not provide any further comment. The English version of the volume will be published in 2028, the institute said. Last December, the institute was accused of omitting details about the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in its volume on Hong Kong’s role in economic reform and opening up of the mainland since 1978. But the publishers had said the volume focused on economics, with trade and investment data indicating the impact of the incident, adding that political events would be covered in other instalments.