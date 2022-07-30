A hiker in Hong Kong died after being struck by lightning while a thunderstorm warning was in force on Saturday. The tragedy occurred as more than 3,000 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were recorded across the city between 9.15am and 10.15am. Firefighters were called to Nui Po Shan in Sha Tin after police received a report about a man in his twenties who had collapsed after a lightning strike at 9.44am. Authorities sent a helicopter to evacuate the man to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital, where he was later declared dead. Young hiker collapses and dies as mercury hits 36.1 degrees Celsius in Hong Kong The victim and his four friends started their hike outside Shek Mun MTR station. He was struck by lightning 30 minutes later near Three Brothers Rock in Nui Po Shan, the police spokesman said, adding the other four, who were in shock, were sent to Prince of Wales Hospital. The Observatory issued the thunderstorm warning at 1.45am, with the alert in force until noon. The amber rainstorm warning was also in effect from 10am to 11.30am, after 15 consecutive days of hot-weather warnings. The 399-metre-high Nui Po Shan is located on the eastern side of Sha Tin and is well known for its massive and uniquely shaped rocks.