The parents of a performer who was critically injured after a giant screen fell during a concert by boy band Mirror arrived in Hong Kong on Sunday and are expected to visit their son in hospital in the afternoon, according to local media. The mother and father of dancer Mo Lee Kai-yin were seen leaving Hong Kong International Airport during the early hours of the morning, news outlets said, after flying for more than 16 hours from Toronto. A black car was arranged for the couple as they left the arrival hall for their quarantine hotel. A Queen Elizabeth Hospital spokesman said Lee, 27, remained in critical condition at the intensive care unit with a “stable” survival index, after undergoing surgery on Friday night. Lee is in danger of becoming paralysed from the neck down, while another dancer, Chang Tsz-fung, 29, who was knocked over by the screen after it crashed down, was discharged on Friday. The Health Bureau said on Thursday that while Lee’s parents would still be subject to a seven-day hotel quarantine, a hospital visit would be organised after the pair tested negative for the coronavirus. The measure was arranged in compliance with an existing mechanism that allows relatives to visit patients in serious conditions, the bureau added. Considered one of the worst accidents since the Hong Kong Coliseum was inaugurated in 1983, the incident which led to Lee being rushed to hospital occurred on Thursday, during the fourth night of Mirror’s concert, when a four-metre by four-metre screen fell and struck both him and Chang. Detectives from Kowloon West regional crime unit have been tasked with determining if human error or negligence played any part in the accident. Hong Kong police to probe if Mirror accident caused by human error, negligence The incident has also raised questions about the management of concerts and the safety of stage performers in Hong Kong, with culture minister Kevin Yeung Yun-hung pledging to lead a government task force in conducting a full investigation. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu had also said he would “personally inquire” about the progress of the investigation, and demanded the relevant policy bureaus and departments study improvement measures as soon as possible. As of Sunday, more than 24,000 fans had left messages on Mo Lee’s Instagram account showing support and wishing him a speedy recovery, while 6,000 users expressed their sympathies on the page of his girlfriend, Hong Kong girl band Collar’s Natalie So Tsz-ching. The remaining eight shows in Mirror’s 12-night concert have been called off.