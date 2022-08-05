Hong Kong issued a second amber rainstorm warning on Friday after more than three hours following the cancellation of a previous alert that went up in the early hours of the morning. The latest warning came at 1.05pm, with the Observatory saying the city was under a broad area of low pressure. Hong Kong No 1 typhoon warning signal cancelled at 2.40pm on Thursday An amber alert means heavy rain has fallen or is expected to fall generally over Hong Kong, exceeding 30 millimetres in an hour, and is likely to continue. The first warning went up at 4.08am and was cancelled at 9.30am. The Observatory urged residents to beware of possible dangers brought by the heavy rain. A thunderstorm warning is also in force until 2pm. More to follow ...