The number of homeless people in Hong Kong surged to a 10-year high of 1,581 last year. Photo: Edmond So
The number of homeless people in Hong Kong surged to a 10-year high of 1,581 last year. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s homeless numbers surge to 10-year high as pandemic travel restrictions, job losses take their toll

  • Official count shows 1,581 sleeping rough, with a big jump in number of homeless women
  • Housing issues such as lack of subsidised rental flats need addressing, concern groups say

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 10:17am, 6 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The number of homeless people in Hong Kong surged to a 10-year high of 1,581 last year. Photo: Edmond So
The number of homeless people in Hong Kong surged to a 10-year high of 1,581 last year. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE