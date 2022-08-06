Hong Kong’s labour minister has pledged to look into the employment terms of the dancers injured during a Mirror concert, amid concerns the performers had signed contracts that were not covered by workforce compensation laws. Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han on Saturday said his department was investigating the accident according to the Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance, which requires employers to ensure the protection of staff at the workplace. “Depending on the evidence collected, we will decide whether we will take further action, including prosecution,” he told a radio programme. “We are still at the stage of collecting evidence so I cannot disclose further information,” he said, adding that it was hard to determine how long the investigation would take. Mirror accident: metal fatigue found in wire used to suspend screen The accident occurred last week during a show by the popular Canto-pop boy band and resulted in the injury of two dancers, with one in critical condition, after a giant four-by-four-metre screen collapsed onto the stage. A third dancer was also reportedly injured during the rehearsal before the performance. The focus on employer responsibilities by labour authorities is part of a wider inquiry by a government task force appointed by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, with police and the Leisure and Cultural Services Department also involved in the investigation. A group of investigators, comprising about 30 police officers, government chemists, and engineering experts, also returned to the Hong Kong Coliseum on Saturday morning. A source said an elevatable platform was built at the accident site to ensure experts could check the upper sections of the stage. Hong Kong concert organisers make stage design changes as new rules kick in Sun, meanwhile, said the Labour Department was seeking information from companies involved in the concert and speaking with dancers to determine if they had signed self-employment contacts, meaning the performers would not be covered by the Employees’ Compensation Ordinance. “We hope that with our mediation, we will be able to determine later on whether or not these dancers are self-employed or they are indeed employees,” the minister said after the radio programme. He added that the matter would be determined by the courts if the performers and the companies involved could not reach a consensus. Sun added that the dancers’ employment status was not only dependent on any signed contracts but on other factors too, such as whether the performers were able to decide their own workflow. Responding to calls for authorities to publish a report on the wider investigation, the minister said the decision was up to the task force, adding that his department would release takeaways from the inquiry once legal procedures were completed.