Hong Kong’s dire shortage of public flats will not be resolved immediately with a report being drawn up by the government, but Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin is looking hard at ways to cut the long waiting time for homes. She is in the hot seat, as housing is the only policy issue for which Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu wants proposals for action within the first 100 days of his taking office on July 1. In an interview on Thursday, Ho said construction workflow and the use of prefabrication technology were among the ideas being studied to speed up building homes and slash the 6.1-year wait for public rental flats. She revealed that the way public rental flats were allocated was being reviewed to ensure the city’s low-income residents would get their homes sooner. However, there would be no change to the current home-ownership ladder, providing subsidised homes by targeting different income groups, and tiny flats could not be eliminated as these were all some people could afford. Hong Kong to explore all land options, including green belts, says John Lee “When the report is out, I believe some will question whether we can do even more and build flats faster,” said Ho, an architect by profession. “On the other hand, professionals will know that I need to leave some leeway for the industry to digest [the new measures].” A fine balance had to be struck between pursuing speed and being thorough in exploring and adopting new technologies, added Ho, 57, who was director of architectural services before being made a minister. She is part of a task force on public housing projects, led by Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun, that is looking at ways to build public housing faster and avoid lengthening the waiting time for flats, which is at a 24-year high and more than double the service pledge of three years. Ho did not reveal details from the report, but outlined some key directions, including expanding the use of “modular integrated construction” (MiC) technology to speed up production, top-level coordination among government departments and utility companies, and a review of the policy of allocating flats to applicants. MiC involves constructing, finishing and inspecting parts of a building in a factory, often based in mainland China, before transporting the prefabricated sections to the worksite for assembly. It is faster than constructing a building entirely on site, reduces the need for labour and lowers the risk of worksite accidents. Hong Kong Housing Society tests ‘instant homes’ to speed up building flats Ho expected it would take time for the construction industry to adapt to using MiC technology which has already been introduced in Hong Kong. “We have been scaling up its use and need to find projects for trial,” she said. “We definitely hope to increase the use of this new method, and we hope it will be extensively used by the building industry.” MiC technology would help to raise the Housing Authority’s target of building 22,000 flats, but Ho said the construction industry had to catch up in terms of hardware and expertise. She noted that MiC did not fit all housing projects, such as those with taller buildings, or on small sites with narrow streets that made it hard to transport the prefabricated parts. For the 100-day report, Ho is leading a high-level work group to strengthen collaboration between departments and utility suppliers, including power companies, to reduce steps in the process of building homes. “Important issues involving housing projects can be discussed at my level,” she said. “If things are smoothened, or if there are other ways to help frontline workers, they do not need me in every project, but I will stand ready.” In reviewing the allocation of public rental flats, Ho said effective measures would be taken, but she did not reveal details. Hong Kong to build fewer tiny flats in future, new housing chief says Earlier, a key housing adviser suggested giving priority to residents of tiny subdivided units, saying they should get a home before applicants already living in public rental flats with their families and wanting to split their households. Beijing has tasked the city government with tackling the housing crisis as a top priority and eliminating subdivided flats and cage homes by 2049. Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted Hongkongers’ aspiration for bigger homes during his visit to the city on July 1. The government has set a minimum of 280 sq ft for homes built by the private sector, but not for public flats. Ho noted criticisms that some subsidised flats sold to public housing tenants in recent years were smaller than 200 sq ft, but said these were here to stay. Hong Kong to ‘spare no effort’, sets stage for tenfold increase in homes to be built “Some people can only afford the smallest flat size of 14 sq m [150 sq ft]. If there are none, it will upset their choices in buying a property,” she said. “We will monitor sales and decide whether to reduce their quantity if the sales are stagnant. But we don’t want it to be zero.” She said she understood that Hongkongers desperate to improve their living environment must be impatient, and pledged to strive hard for them. “Every time I think of the many people in poor living environments, it motivates me,” she said. “I will be grateful if my efforts can help them.”