A Parkinson’s patient helping fellow Hongkongers with the disease get back on their feet and a group aiming to enhance students’ emotional well-being are among the 18 finalists nominated for this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards. The annual event, which enters its 10th year, is organised by the South China Morning Post and property developer Sino Group to shine a light on the city’s unsung heroes. Over the next few weeks, the Post will feature stories about these community achievers, including two long-standing supporters of voluntary blood donation, a researcher in the field of medical robotics and a hearing-impaired teen who continues to pursue her musical dreams. Shelley Lee Lai-kuen, the chairwoman of the judging panel, said the awards recognised the contribution of individuals who had overcome all sorts of odds to achieve personal goals or serve the community. “In doing so, they add value to those around them and inspire others to do the same,” she said. “I thank the Post and Sino Group leaders and their supporting teams whose hard work, leadership and generosity over the past 10 years have helped us make a difference and recognise many unsung heroes,” Lee said. “I look forward to the continued support of the nominating organisations who grow every year and whose dedication in putting forward these extraordinary people has helped Hong Kong regain a positive spirit.” Fellow judge Daryl Ng Win-kong, deputy chairman of Sino Group, said the awards were close to his heart. “We are honoured to present the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards in collaboration with the Post ,” he said. “This is the 10th consecutive year we are celebrating Hong Kong’s unsung heroes, who have made our beloved city a more compassionate, vibrant and kinder place with their great work.” Ng added that the decade-long milestone was a good reminder of the importance of kindness and positivity. “I would like to sincerely thank our partner, the Post , for being with us on this wondrous journey, in particular their excellent editorial team for shining a spotlight on the significant work of these wonderful people,” he said. “I look forward to learning more about their huge acts of selfless contribution.” “May their spirit inspire us all to build a better Hong Kong,” he added. Lee, Ng and eight other judges will review the nominations for six categories in accordance with a set scoring system, while the Lion Rock People’s Choice Award will be based on votes by readers. Teen, academic, Red Cross volunteers honoured at Spirit of Hong Kong Awards The Spirit of Community category champions inspiring achievers who have dedicated their time and energy to making a positive impact. The perseverance and culture categories, meanwhile, recognise people who have overcome personal challenges to succeed and those who have inspired others to preserve the city’s heritage, respectively. Individuals who have developed breakthrough technologies for the good of society may be honoured in the Spirit of Innovation category, while young people who have shown commitment to the community can be recommended for the youth award. The Spirit of Teamwork category lauds corporations or groups that embrace their roles as socially responsible corporate citizens. Readers will get a chance to vote for their favourite nominee in the Lion Rock People’s Choice Award category from September 9 to October 6. Winners will be announced in November.