Residents of Siu Hong Court off Tsing Lun Road in Tuen Mun were evacuated after a fire broke out in an elderly couple’s flat. Photo: Google
Elderly couple escapes fire in Hong Kong flat, 91 residents evacuated from block
- Electric appliance caught fire in the living room of 26th floor flat, says police spokesman
- 70-year-olds’ home badly damaged in blaze, which started in early hours of the morning
