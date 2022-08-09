Residents of Siu Hong Court off Tsing Lun Road in Tuen Mun were evacuated after a fire broke out in an elderly couple’s flat. Photo: Google
Hong Kong /  Society

Elderly couple escapes fire in Hong Kong flat, 91 residents evacuated from block

  • Electric appliance caught fire in the living room of 26th floor flat, says police spokesman
  • 70-year-olds’ home badly damaged in blaze, which started in early hours of the morning

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:50pm, 9 Aug, 2022

