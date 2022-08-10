Spirit of Hong Kong 2022 Community Award nominee Kwan Sek-yiu, a blood donation record holder and retired engineer in a Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service shirt. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Spirit of Hong Kong Awards: 2 record-breaking blood donors aim to inspire others to follow in their footsteps
- Kwan Sek-yiu and Erikku Lee hold records for the most whole and blood component donations respectively, but always encourage others to surpass them
- Doctor from blood donation service recommends duo for Spirit of Hong Kong Awards to honour their efforts
