A dancer injured during rehearsals for a Mirror’s concert was among witnesses interviewed by Hong Kong police as part of an investigation into an accident at one of the Canto-pop boy band’s performances, the Post has learned. Performer Zisac Law Tak-chi was reportedly seen on Wednesday being driven to the headquarters of the police’s Kowloon West regional crime unit to attend an interview. Law’s injury during rehearsals was revealed by Mirror leader Lokman Yeung on August 1, after local media had largely focused on the accident involving Mo Li Kai-yin and Chang Tsz-fung. Both Li and Chang were hurt during the band’s performance on July 28 when a four-by-four-metre screen collapsed onto the stage. In response to the incident, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu appointed a government task force to determine the cause of the accident. Authorities have since banned the use of mid-air installations until further notice. Hong Kong Mirror concert accident probe zooms in on TV screen cable that snapped Representatives from one of the concert’s organisers – Music Nation – also spoke with officers at the station in Kowloon City at about 2pm on Wednesday, according to a source. The source added that police were expected to return to the accident site at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Thursday to seize other cables and equipment. On Sunday, investigators removed six monitors, supporting frames and a broken screw believed to have been used to secure the cable lock for the screen that fell. The force had earlier seized two cables used to suspend the collapsed monitor, with wires taken away for tensile strength testing at the request of government chemists. Natalie So Tsz-ching, Li’s girlfriend and a member of Canto-pop girl band Collar, on Tuesday posted on Instagram to warn fans against supporting any crowdfunding schemes circulating online, asking the public to be wary of any unsubstantiated claims. “It is hereby stated that Mo Li Kai-yin and his family did not and will never conduct any crowdfunding activities,” she said on social media. “Thank you for the concerns, but please do not believe in any unconfirmed news. It’s adequate that we send him blessings.” The police’s Anti-Deception Coordination Centre last week issued a scam alert regarding bogus crowdfunding schemes which claimed to be raising money on behalf of the injured dancers. “Families, friends and colleagues of the injured have clarified that they did not launch such crowdfunding,” the centre said, adding that residents could call the Anti-Scam Helpline 18222 for any inquiries. The force has also urged the public to check the background of any fundraising organisations and whether they had any formal relationship with those they claimed to be supporting. Mirror dancer Mo Li, injured at concert in Hong Kong, has woken up: father Li regained consciousness on Sunday after undergoing two major surgeries. The Post had earlier learned the performer was in intensive care at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and at risk of becoming paralysed from the neck down. His head and lungs were also injured. The performer’s father, pastor Derek Li Shing-lam, also asked the public to send their prayers and encouragement for his son’s speedy recovery. Fellow dancer Chang, 29, was also discharged from the hospital on the same day. Additional reporting by Jess Ma