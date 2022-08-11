More than 113,000 residents have left Hong Kong amid an emigration wave over the past 12 months, contributing to a 1.6 per cent drop in the population. Figures released by the Census and Statistics Department on Thursday showed the city’s population slid to 7,291,600 from 7,413,100 the year before, as numbers dipped for the second straight year. The drop was also the result of a natural decrease of 26,500 people, as the city recorded 35,100 births and 61,600 deaths between mid-2021 and mid-2022. The decline to 7.29 million people was the largest drop on record, and sharper than last year’s 1.2 per cent decrease. ‘Alarming’ population drop as nearly 90,000 leave Hong Kong in 12 months The data showed 113,200 residents left between mid-2021 and mid-2022, continuing a trend of Hongkongers packing their bags for other shores in recent years. The number of departures was nearly 1.3 times higher than the amount recorded between mid-2020 and mid-2021 when 89,200 residents left. In the one-year span before that, the period between social unrest in the city and the enactment of the national security law, some 20,900 left. Aside from newborn babies, the city’s population was also supplemented through the addition of 18,300 one-way permit holders from mid-2021 to mid-2022. The one-way permit scheme allows 150 mainland Chinese to settle in Hong Kong. Several Western countries, including Britain, Canada and Australia, have offered “lifeboat” settlement schemes to Hongkongers in response to Beijing imposing a national security law on the city in 2020. Between January 2021 and March this year, about 123,400 Hongkongers applied for British National (Overseas) visas to settle in the United Kingdom, with 113,742 gaining approval. The figure for the second quarter is expected to be announced at the end of this month. 6 months on, how are Hong Kong’s BN(O) families doing and where are they now? The Post reported on Monday that Canada issued nearly 12,500 open work permits to Hongkongers from March 2021 to June this year. Unlike work visas, the permit allows individuals to enter the country without being tied to a specific employer. Those with a three-year open work permit can qualify for permanent residence after working full-time for at least a year or chalking up 1,560 hours of labour.