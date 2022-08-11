Government chemists and an independent expert plan to conduct load tests on installations at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Thursday night as part of an ongoing inquiry into an accident at a Mirror concert, the Post has learned. A source familiar with the investigation said the team, alongside police, was expected to return to the accident site at the Hung Hom venue at about 11pm and would probably work overnight. “They will seize some evidence and conduct some load tests on site,” the insider said, adding that some cables and lifting equipment would be lowered from the Coliseum’s ceiling for testing. Hong Kong police interview Mirror dancer injured during rehearsals But the source said investigators needed more time to conduct their inquiries and were looking at several potential contributing factors behind the incident. Dancers Mo Li Kai-yin and Chang Tsz-fung were both injured during a Mirror performance on July 28 when a four-by-four-metre screen crashed onto the stage, with the accident site remaining cordoned off to the public since the incident. Police have also collected various pieces of evidence from the Coliseum since the accident, seizing six monitors, several supporting frames as well as a broken screw believed to have secured the screen’s cable lock and two suspension cables. A government source told the Post on Monday that authorities were investigating whether a faulty metal cable was used to suspend the screen that fell. Lee Tsz-chun, chairman of a government-appointed task force set up to investigate the accident, last Friday said a possible cause of the collapse was the wire had developed metal fatigue, causing it to snap. On Thursday, two representatives of an art advertising company involved in the Mirror concert attended an interview at the headquarters of the police’s Kowloon West regional crime unit. The force also interviewed several witnesses on Wednesday, including Zisac Law Tak-chi, a dancer injured during show rehearsals, and a representative of concert organiser Music Nation. Mirror dancer Mo Li, injured at concert in Hong Kong, has woken up: father A spokesman for Queen Elizabeth Hospital said on Thursday that Li remained in intensive care and was in critical condition with stable vital signs. The dancer regained consciousness on Sunday after undergoing two major surgical operations. His father, pastor Derek Li Shing-lam, had said his son was able to manage basic communication.