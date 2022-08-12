Kenneth Ng Yiu-Fai may not walk fast, but the Hong Kong resident does not let that slow him down when pursuing his philanthropic and career goals. The 41-year-old business consultant, who has problems controlling the movement of his legs and right hand because of cerebral palsy, uses a pair of forearm crutches to help him walk. “I studied at special needs schools from the primary levels through to fifth form,” he said. Ng refused to let study opportunities pass him by, even though his dream of going to university was placed in jeopardy by a traffic accident that put him in hospital for months about 20 years ago. After graduating with a double major in information technology and business administration in 2005, he tried to find a job in the city. The IT graduate ended up in a temporary data entry position, but he grasped the opportunity to prove his worth at his first job. “As long as we work hard, we will win recognition from superiors and colleagues,” he said. As Ng became more confident at work, he explored other career opportunities, such as website development. He also aspired to use his IT knowledge and professional experience to help other people living with disabilities. He developed an online search platform that provides information on barrier-free facilities across the city. He founded volunteer group You Will Succeed, with a view to using his IT knowledge and personal experience to train people living with disabilities and help them find jobs. More than 400 people have benefited from its service and landed a job. The volunteer group also aims to help people living with disabilities build self-confidence and integrate with the community. Through the formation of social enterprises Dream Builders and I-Neko, he provides vocational training, job matching, and entrepreneurship support for young people. Their service portfolios include brand building, logistics and product design. He has worked with entertainment companies and online platforms to help aspiring influencers living with disabilities to explore the Greater Bay Area market via social media. The bay area is an ambitious plan to integrate Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland cities in the Pearl River Delta into an economic powerhouse rivalling Silicon Valley. Hong Kong mother with Parkinson’s disease gives hope to other patients Ng started doing volunteer work when he was a secondary school student. He is convenor of charity group GIVERS, where he has put a lot of work into introducing volunteering into everyday life and promoting an inclusive community. He helps various groups and stakeholders understand special education needs through digital information sessions and a wide range of in-person events. Ng’s work earned him a nomination in this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards. The annual event, co-organised by the South China Morning Post and property developer Sino Group, celebrates the achievements of remarkable people whose work may otherwise go unnoticed. Record-breaking Hong Kong blood donors appeal to others to give the gift of life Jacky Ko, of KOL Workers Association, recommended Ng for the Spirit of Perseverance award, which honours individuals who overcame personal challenges to succeed. Ng said he gained satisfaction from volunteering. “I feel blessed when giving back,” he said, adding that he would like to set an example for others. “You can turn desperation into hope as long as you don’t give up at the most difficult times.”