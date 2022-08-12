Hong Kong public housing estates seen in Tseung Kwan O. The average waiting time for a public rental housing flat in Hong Kong has decreased for the first time in three years, falling to six years. Photo: Dickson Lee
Average waiting time for public flat in Hong Kong falls slightly to 6 years, first drop in 3 years
- Time spent in queue down from 6.1 years, but remains higher than the 5.4 years registered three years ago
- Experts say the decrease is too small to reflect a real downward trend, calling on city leader John Lee’s administration to do more for applicants
Hong Kong public housing estates seen in Tseung Kwan O. The average waiting time for a public rental housing flat in Hong Kong has decreased for the first time in three years, falling to six years. Photo: Dickson Lee