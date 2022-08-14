Dancer Mo Li was seriously injured when a screen fell on a stage at a Mirror concert. Photo: Instagram
Dancer Mo Li was seriously injured when a screen fell on a stage at a Mirror concert. Photo: Instagram
exclusive | Mirror concert accident: injured Hong Kong dancer Mo Li faces ‘months in hospital, slow recovery, possibility of being paralysed’

  • 27-year-old has undergone three operations so far, including two on injured cervical spine, says source
  • Li is temporarily unable to speak and on a ventilator following trachea surgery to help him breathe

Jess Ma
Updated: 8:00am, 14 Aug, 2022

