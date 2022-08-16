A female security guard has died hours after she was hit by a falling metal gate at a car park in Hong Kong’s Yau Ma Tei. Police received a report at around 6pm on Monday that a 4.7-by-2.5-metre gate at a government maternal and child health centre had collapsed, injuring the 43-year-old woman at the site on Yan Cheung Road. Security guard dies after being slashed in neck at railway station Passers-by helped to remove the gate, and the security guard, who was seriously injured, was sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Jordan. She was certified dead at 12.13am on Tuesday. The case has been classified as an industrial accident and a police investigation is under way. There are currently more than 30 maternal and child health centres in the city, which also cover family planning, cervical screening and health services for women.