Asia’s premier tech conference in Hong Kong has been postponed to 2024. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Society

Asia tech summit RISE postponed to 2024 despite shorter quarantine period, while Hong Kong authorities ‘look into further easing of rules’

  • Current travel restrictions have played a role in postponing the RISE Conference, spokeswoman says
  • Health authorities are reviewing types of premises that are off-limits to people under medical surveillance during quarantine, according to source

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 5:35pm, 16 Aug, 2022

