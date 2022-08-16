Asia’s premier tech conference in Hong Kong has been postponed to 2024. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Asia tech summit RISE postponed to 2024 despite shorter quarantine period, while Hong Kong authorities ‘look into further easing of rules’
- Current travel restrictions have played a role in postponing the RISE Conference, spokeswoman says
- Health authorities are reviewing types of premises that are off-limits to people under medical surveillance during quarantine, according to source
